Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

