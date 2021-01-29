Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.2% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 176,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 70,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,687. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.