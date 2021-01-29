Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

