Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.