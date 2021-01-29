Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $902,627.32 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $902,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $54,142.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.12 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

