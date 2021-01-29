Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 14,960 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDM remained flat at $$24.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.