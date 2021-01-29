Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 22,382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 193.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $103.52. 64,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

