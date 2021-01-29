Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 10,386,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88.

