Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 275.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

