Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

