Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

