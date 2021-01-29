Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $4.97 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.