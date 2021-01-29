Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,008 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.21 and a 200 day moving average of $371.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

