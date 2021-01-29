Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 215,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

