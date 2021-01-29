Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

VCYT stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

