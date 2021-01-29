Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $8.90. Vericity shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericity by 241.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

