Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $73.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

