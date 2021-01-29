Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $23,334,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,052,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

