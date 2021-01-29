VIDY One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars.

