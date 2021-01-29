Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 12,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,396. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Viela Bio by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

