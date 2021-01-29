Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $18.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. 127,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a P/E ratio of -246.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

