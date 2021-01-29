Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 5.4%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.92. 3,685,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,624,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $949.15 million, a P/E ratio of -246.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.