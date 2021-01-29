Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Gap Down to $20.37

Vincera Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $18.45. Vincera Pharma shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Vincera Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Vincera Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes VIP152 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors/nonHodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate for solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; and VIP924 for B-cell malignancies.

