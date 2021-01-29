VINchain (VIN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $183,570.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

