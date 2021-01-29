Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.47. 646,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 749,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

