VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 11.7%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,236,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,886,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

