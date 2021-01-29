Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 3rd (OTCMKTS:VMACU)

Vistas Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vistas Media Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Vistas Media Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VMACU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMACU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,050,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,031,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,049,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

