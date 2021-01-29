Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $49,942,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $20,894,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

