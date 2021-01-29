Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the December 31st total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIZSF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,659. Vizsla Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Vizsla Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

