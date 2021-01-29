VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 504,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 342,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNRX shares. Aegis increased their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the third quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 328.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 193.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

