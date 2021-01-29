Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $69.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.