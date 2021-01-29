Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volshares Large Cap ETF stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 11.60% of Volshares Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

