Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VONOY stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.