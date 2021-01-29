W Thomas Grant II Sells 21,576 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,898,360 shares in the company, valued at $72,806,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

NYSE SLQT opened at $22.84 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -142.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.