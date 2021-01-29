WABnetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $12,476.00 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

