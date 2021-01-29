Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

