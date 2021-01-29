Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

