Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $24.23 million and $4.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.32 or 0.03988925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

