Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Short Interest Update

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ WSG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Wanda Sports Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $338.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wanda Sports Group had a negative return on equity of 108.31% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wanda Sports Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Wanda Sports Group worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

