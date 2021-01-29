Warburg Research Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC)

Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

CWC stock opened at €110.80 ($130.35) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.89 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 1-year high of €110.00 ($129.41).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

