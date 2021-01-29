Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

WSBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

