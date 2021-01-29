Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $260.09

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $260.09 and last traded at $259.88, with a volume of 2031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.33.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 191,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

