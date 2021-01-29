Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of W stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day moving average is $272.47.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

