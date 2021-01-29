Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4,734.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

NYSE W opened at $278.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.47. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.