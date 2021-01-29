Webcoin Market Cap Achieves $45,207.90 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 102.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Webcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a total market cap of $45,207.90 and $9,828.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Webcoin Token Profile

WEB is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

