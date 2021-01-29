Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 4,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

