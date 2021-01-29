Wedbush Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $108.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

