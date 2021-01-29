Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.20 million, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

