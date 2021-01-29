Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.99. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 271,942 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

