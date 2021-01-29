Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $77.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

LNG opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

